Sioux Falls' Remedy Brewing Company Expanding

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – One downtown Sioux Falls brewing company is ready to expand.

Remedy Brewing Company is planning to take their craft beers out of the taproom and put onto store shelves but the increase in production will require a larger facility for brewing and canning.

This week, the city issued permits to allow Remedy to expand into a warehouse south of the Denny Sanford Premier Center.

said Co-founder, Tyler Jepperson.

Remedy says they should have the new facility up and running by fall, which is when you can expect to see their beer on store shelves. They haven’t announced which stores just yet.