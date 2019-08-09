STATE AMATEUR “B” TOURNAMENT: Games Postponed Due to Weather

MITCHELL, SD— The South Dakota Class “B” Amateur Baseball Tournament was looking pretty promising to start the day, but weather would rule the day.

The first two games went on with-out a hitch, as Mount Vernon defeated Larchwood 4-3 and Milbank beat Chamberlain 5-1.

The next two games would not be as lucky, as Menno v. Clear Lake got stopped in 3rd inning with Menno leading 3-0 and Garretson v. Groton will be played tomorrow after the conclusion of the Menno and Clear Lake game.

