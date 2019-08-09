Woman Arrested for Assault, DWI After Drunken Misunderstanding

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Sioux Falls police say a woman is facing serious charges after a drunken misunderstanding escalated into violence.

The incident happened Thursday evening on Bennett Street and Cliff Avenue. After drinking at a mutual friends house, two women decided to leave together but soon after, the driver, Staci Wilkens, mistook the other woman for someone else she didn’t like.

Wilkens threatened the woman who then tried to get out of the car. Wilkens accelerated and the woman was dragged a short distance before she fell away from the car. The car then swerved and hit an electrical pole.

Both women are expected to be okay but they were hospitalized for serious injuries. Wilkens has been charged with her second DWI, reckless driving, driving with a suspended license and aggravated assault.