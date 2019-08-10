CENTRAL PLAINS REGIONAL: Renner Gets Eliminated by Excelsior, 12-2

Renner ends the season 39-24

SIOUX FALLS, SD– Renner hoped to continue their run in the American Legion Central Plains Tournament, and today would be no cake walk as they faced a stacked team in Excelsior.

The game would be tied after the 2nd inning, but after that things would fall apart for Renner.

The Royals would be mercy ruled in the 5th inning, 12-2.

Renner ends the season with a 39 and 24 record and reaching farther into the Legion Tournament than they ever have before.

Click the viewfinder to see the highlights.