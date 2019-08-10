Inaugural Dock Dive Competition at Paws Pet Resort

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- Dogs and their owners enjoyed some friendly competition Saturday at Paws Pet Resort in Sioux Falls. The pet resort held their inaugural dock dive competition.

Dogs competed to see who could jump the farthest in the water as well as who could jump the highest. All levels of jumpers were welcome. For some dogs this was their first time jumping. This summer the business began offering dock jumping classes. They felt their was a need for dock diving in Sioux Falls.

“We have so many athletic dogs in the area, so we just wanted to bring something that people can go and get their dogs in the water, loving water and something fun to do when it’s warm out and be able to do a sport with their dog, so they can bond and grow and find their athletic ability in their dogs,” said Paws Pet Resort Trainer Sami Menning.

Currently, dock diving will only be offered in the summer. However, Paws Pet Resort is expanding. They plan to build an indoor pool, so they can offer dock diving year round. If you are interested in signing you and your furry friend up for lessons click here.