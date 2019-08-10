Lincoln Co. Sheriff’s Office Praises Helmet Use After Motorcyclist Collides with Deer

LINCOLN COUNTY, S.D. – The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says two motorcyclists avoided serious injury Saturday afternoon in a collision with a deer.

A news release says the accident happened on 288th Street near Newton Hills State Park around 3:30 pm.

The investigation revealed that a white Triumph motorcycle was heading eastbound and struck a deer in the roadway.

The male driver and female rider fell from the motorcycle and sustained injuries.

Both were wearing helmets, which the Sheriff’s Office believes prevented them from receiving more serious injuries.

The driver and rider were transported to a local hospital for treatment.