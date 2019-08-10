Lyon County Sheriff’s Deputy Injured in Crash

LYON COUNTY, Iowa (from Lyon County Sheriff’s Office) – The Iowa State Patrol is investigating a single-vehicle motor vehicle accident involving a Lyon County Sheriff’s Deputy.

A news release says the crash happened on K52/Hickory Avenue and 160th Street.

The preliminary investigation says a Lyon County Deputy was driving a 2018 Ford Explorer Police SUV in non-emergency status on K52, entering a sharp curve to the right.

The SUV left the roadway to the left, entered the ditch, vaulted a private driveway, and rolled. The SUV came to rest on the driver’s side on the gravel driveway.

The Deputy sustained incapacitating injuries and was flown by air ambulance to a Sioux Falls hospital.

The crash remains under investigation by the Iowa State Patrol, and a technical collision investigation is being completed.

Other agencies assisting at the scene were the Lyon County Ambulance, Lyon County Sheriff’s Office and Rock Rapids Fire and Rescue.