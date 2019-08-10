Scoreboard Saturday, August 10th
KDLT SCOREBOARD:
Legion Baseball
Central Plains Region @ SF Stadium
Excelsior 12, Renner 2, *Renner eliminated
Amateur Baseball
State Tournament @ Mitchell
Menno 10, Clear Lake 0, *Oplinger 8.0 IP, 7 K
Garretson 15, Groton, 0,*Brockhouse 4 RBI’s
Canova 10, Akron (IA) 0, *Miller 8.0 IP, 9 K
Flandreau 10, Freeman 0,*Entringer 7.0 IP, 8 K
Clark 3, Redfield 2, *Toben complete game
Northville 18, South Central 11,* 7 runs in the 1st inning
American League
Twins 4, Cleveland 1, *Twins take sole possession of 1st place
American Association
Lincoln 3, Canaries 0 *Saltdogs lead series 1-0