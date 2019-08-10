Scoreboard Saturday, August 10th

Scoreboard Saturday, August 10th
Brandon Green,

KDLT SCOREBOARD:

Legion Baseball
Central Plains Region @ SF Stadium

Excelsior 12, Renner 2, *Renner eliminated

Amateur Baseball
State Tournament @ Mitchell

Menno 10, Clear Lake 0, *Oplinger 8.0 IP, 7 K

Garretson 15, Groton, 0,*Brockhouse 4 RBI’s

Canova 10, Akron (IA) 0, *Miller 8.0 IP, 9 K

Flandreau 10, Freeman 0,*Entringer 7.0 IP, 8 K

Clark 3, Redfield 2, *Toben complete game

Northville 18, South Central 11,* 7 runs in the 1st inning

American League

Twins 4, Cleveland 1, *Twins take sole possession of 1st place

American Association

Lincoln 3,  Canaries 0  *Saltdogs lead series 1-0

Categories: KDLT Scoreboard, Sports, Sports Top Story
Tags:

You Might Also Like