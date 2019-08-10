SDGA MEN’S & WOMEN’S AMATEUR CHAMPIONSHIP: Will Grevlos and Katie Bartlett Lead After Day 2

Grevlos leads by 3 strokes, Bartlett leads by 2 strokes

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



BROOKINGS, SD— Today was day two of the SDGA Men’s and Women’s Golf Championship, and it was more of the same as Will Grevlos and Kaite Barlett, the leaders from Day 1, found themselves leading at the end of day 2.

Men’s Recap:

Will Grevlos entered today top dog but that doesn’t mean he didn’t have to work for his spot.

On to hole 10, where current ISU Cyclone Bryce Hammer is trying to add a birdie to his day, that one goes just wide.

Hammer would make a run up to the top…but struggled on the back nine…falling to 24th.

But Grevlos played like no one was watching taking birdie on hole 11 and he wasn’t showing any signs of slowing down.

He’d make it clear on the next hole, picking up another birdie for back-to-back.

Grevlos would finish one under on the day four under total sitting in first.

Another guy eyeing the top was Mitchell’s Brandon Sigmund grabbing birdie as well on hole 12.

He sits even after two days tied for fourth.

Men’s Leader-board:

Will Grevlos, -5 Jack Lundin & Russell Pick, -3

4. Brandon Sigmund & Ryan Anema, -1

Women’s Recap:

Day two of the South Dakota Amateur Golf Championship teed off this morning with strong battles for top spots in both the Men’s and Women’s divisions although yet again this year we’d find an in-state rivalry.

I’m talking about the SDSU-USD rivalry!

Former Jackrabbit Maggie Murphy making a run at the top as she would look for birdie on 12, leaves it less than an inch from the hole but that’s enough to keep pace with the leader.

But former Coyote Katie Bartlett would try and hold her off, looking to nab a nice birdie putt on hole 14.

But she misses it just wide and would settle for par, keeping pace with Murphy.

Bartlett would finish the day on top of the board 8 over…Murphy back 7 strokes tied for 5th.

A couple groups behind them current Jackrabbit Sydney Wirebaugh looking to grab her own birdie on 14 misses just wide.

That green on hole 14 a tricky one today, Wirebaugh would finish in 4th.

And looking to make a run of her own current Knight Shannon McCormick finding a rare birdie today on hole 16.

She would jump up to a tie for 7th, although Bartlett still has a good lead over the rest of the field.

Women’s Leader-board: