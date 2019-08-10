Sioux Falls Police Reviewing Incident at Scene of Traffic Collision

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Sioux Falls Police Department is reviewing what they call a “videoed encountered” with officers at the scene of a traffic accident on 41st Street and Carolyn Avenue Friday night.

The video was uploaded to YouTube by an account named “James Freeman News.” The description on the channel reads: “James Freeman’s main channel dedicated to exposing government corruption.” (A link to the video can be found here, but note it does involve profanity.)

The video begins with a man livestreaming what appears to be a traffic accident on 41st Street near Carolyn Avenue around 6 p.m. Friday. At the 9:43 mark, a Sioux Falls man approaches the videographer. The man can be heard shouting profanity at one officer before several others arrive. He is later taken into custody after a scuffle with officers.

The Sioux Falls Police Department released this statement to the media just before midnight Friday:

“The Sioux Falls Police Department is aware of a videoed encounter with officers that occurred at the scene of a traffic accident investigation at 41st Street and Carolyn Avenue around 6:00 p.m. tonight. The matter is being reviewed.”

The man who was arrested, identified as Mark Burgess, has uploaded his own video on YouTube explaining the encounter.