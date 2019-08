STATE AMATEUR “B” TOURNAMENT: Northville Wins in a Shoot-out, 18-11

MITCHELL, SD— The State Amateur Class “B” baseball tournament continued today. But with games being postponed last night due to weather, there were six games today instead of four.

First game of the day was between South central and Northville.

You want to talk about instant offense, the teams combined for 9 runs in the 1st inning!

Click the viewfinder to see the highlights.