Authorities Arrest Man Who Reportedly Tried to Enter Fair Employees’ Bunk Houses

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.-Just before 3 a.m. Sunday morning, Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office was called to the Sioux Empire Fairgrounds for a report of a male trying to enter carnival employees’ bunk houses.

The male was later identified as Jamaal Akeem Mcreynolds, Sr. Upon arrival, deputies confronted Mcreynolds, who then fled westbound toward the quarry. A Short time later, Mcreynolds was spotted running around at the bottom of the quarry. Officials entered the quarry where they encountered Mcreynolds and gave him commands to be taken into custody. He refused and continued to flee.

A Sioux Falls Police Department K9 Officer was on scene and the K9 was utilized in order to take Mcreynolds into custody. Mcreynolds was arrested for charges relating to 1st degree burglary, obstruction and criminal trespass.