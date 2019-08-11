Cyclists Pedal to Support Those Fighting Cancer

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- You may have noticed a few more cyclists out and about around Sioux Falls Saturday. That’s because folks were pedaling to raise money for a cause that affects so many people across the U.S.

Over 150 people were biking to support those fighting cancer. They pedaled all over town for the fourth annual Pedal FARR, Falls Area River Ride. It’s a fundraiser for the foundation Live Strong and families battling cancer.

“Cancer is such an ugly disease, but there’s so much beauty and so much support that comes from being a part of this family,” said Volunteer David Peck.

“We’re just trying to be a support for those who are struggling. Any local cancer families that are struggling, we just want to help them out in any way we can.”

Matt Beck was a recipient last year. In May of 2018 he was diagnosed with a rare bone cancer which resulted in his leg being amputated.

“My wife and I had just been talking, you know ‘what are we going to do?’ Bills don’t stop, everything keeps going and I was out of work. I wasn’t able to work during the time, so getting that call to have that $1,000 just made a world of a difference. It was right at Christmas time, so perfect time to get that,” said Beck.

He was grateful for the help and support last year, so he came back this year to volunteer.

“You hear all the time about the negative in the world and you look around here and everybody that’s here and all the people online that support and everything, It’s great knowing that there’s such a great support system for you,” said Beck.

Many of the riders taking part have been affected by cancer in one way or another. Some rode for loved ones while others biked because they survived cancer like Mary Jean Prichard. She had Ocular Melanoma or a tumor in her eye.

“Six in a million people get it and I’d like to bring awareness to that, so that people get a dilated eye exam every year because that’s how it’s diagnosed,” said Prichard.

Bikers were all able to bond and see that they are not alone in the fight against cancer. The money raised from the event will go to at least three recipients.