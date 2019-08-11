Levitt at the Falls Wraps Up First Season

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- Levitt at the Falls officially wrapped up Saturday night with the last show of the inaugural season. Organizers say this opening year has been a big success. Folks got to enjoy free, live music all summer long. There were a variety of different touring groups. There was everything from local groups like Kory And The Fireflies, to national groups and even an international group from Ireland. Overall there were 30 scheduled concerts and over 65,000 visitors. Organizers say the community support exceeded their expectations and made it a great opening season.

“Seeing the diversity on the lawn. You know our whole drive was to bring people from all walks of life to enjoy the music together and I think we really saw that. You know we saw all ages, all cultures, all backgrounds. It was really phenomenal to see our whole community come together,” said Nancy Halverson, Levitt at the Falls Executive Director.

Levitt at the Falls was also an economic boost for surrounding businesses. According to Halverson, some of the local restaurants say they saw their business triple after Levitt at the Falls began.