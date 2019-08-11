New Year, New Defenses in Brookings & Vermillion

BROOKINGS, SD— For both USD and SDSU there are going to be some changes on the defensive side of the football field this season.

Both teams will have new signal callers.

In January hired Travis Johansen from Grand View as their new defensive coordinator, and for SDSU Jimmy Rogers and Brian Bergstrom will share the defensive coordinator duties for the Jackrabbits.

With open day games coming later this month, Coach John Stiegelmeier and Bob Nielson understand just how important these next couple of weeks is for their defenses.

“With new coordinators they put a new twist on it,” said Stiegelmeier. “My job is to always elevate the program, so I believe we need to be better because of the new coordinators. But, there is a lot of work to be done.”

“We wanted to be a team that was more multiple in what we did,” said Nielson. “Coach Johansen and his system is doing just exactly that. I’m excited about where our guys are at in their development in the system and look forward to what another three weeks could do for us.”