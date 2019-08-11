Preparations Underway for 139th Turner County Fair

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.-Though the Sioux Empire Fair wrapped up festivities Saturday night, that doesn’t mean fair season is over for South Dakota. South Dakota’s oldest county fair is back for its 139th year.

Preparations are underway for the Turner County Fair. Vendors are preparing for a busy week.

“Parker has 1,000 people and we’ll probably have 80,000 people here this week, so I think we’re hosting a pretty big party,” said Lavonne Meyer, Fair Manager.

With so many more people in town, organizers want folks to be aware of some parking changes at the fair. If you want free parking, take Highway 44 to get to the fairgrounds.

If you drive in from 6th street in Parker, you’ll find $5 parking. Meyer says parking on the fairgrounds will fill up quickly.

“It always does. That’s why we have all the trams on the fairgrounds and so you can go anywhere in town. I always tell my personal friends to go downtown, park on Main Street, get on a tram and they’ll drop you off right at the fairgrounds.”

Meyer wants to remind people that this is a dry fair, so no alcohol is allowed.

“I think that makes it a much safer place to be and a lot less problems and so we do promote that. So if you want alcohol there are places downtown that can take care of that,” said Meyer.

There will be over 150 vendors along a variety of activities such as live stock shows, live music and the carnival. When it comes to the fair organizers say they pride themselves on tradition.

“I know people always ask what’s new, but I think people really come back to the fair for what’s old, what they grew up with and what they want to see,” said Meyer.

For Meyer, her favorite part is seeing all the generations taking part in the fair.

“I think it relies so strongly on family tradition and they keep coming back like the 4H kids. Their parents showed live stock here, their grandparents showed livestock here.”

Meyer looks forward to seeing families make new memories this year. The fair starts Monday August 12th and runs through Thursday August 15th. Admission is free. A full schedule and map for the fair is available online here.