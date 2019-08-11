SDGA MEN’S & WOMEN’S AMATEUR CHAMPIONSHIP: Katie Bartlett and Jack Lundin Take Home the Hardware!

BROOKINGS, SD— The SDGA Amateur Men’s and Women’s Golf Championship started today with Katie Barlett and Will Grevlos leading the field, and ended with just one of them hoisting the trophy.

In the Men’s Championship, Jack Lundin of Sioux Falls came from behind to win with a final round 4 under par 68. He held off Russell Pick from Mitchell with a birdie on #18 to win by two shots. Jack becomes the youngest ever winner of the SDGA Men’s Amateur at the age of 17. Jack will be a senior at SF Roosevelt HS.

The Women’s Championship came down to a rematch of this year’s SDGA Women’s Match Play, but the roles were reversed. USD senior Katie Bartlett of Pierre hung on for a two stroke victory over SDSU Assistant Golf Coach Maggie Murphy of Sioux Falls. Maggie made a strong charge with a 2 under par first nine and carded the low round of the tournament with her final round 72.

