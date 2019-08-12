Authorities: Young Girl Suffered Life-Threatening Injuries in Hit and Run

LINCOLN COUNTY, S.D. – Lincoln County authorities say a young girl suffered serious life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle on I-29.

Authorities say the hit and run crash happened just before 3 a.m. Monday. They say the young girl was either standing or walking northbound on I-29 between the Harrisburg and Tea exit’s when she was struck by an unknown vehicle.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information to contact them at 605-764-5651.