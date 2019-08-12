Byrums Glad to Be Home For Orion Classic

SIOUX FALLS, SD… There are very few fund raisers that have lasted the way the Orion Classic has. 24 years ago Mark Amundson and Graham Marsh started inviting their friends from the Senior Tour to visit Sioux Falls to help raise money for the Children’s Home Society. South Dakota natives Tom Byrum (Champions Tour) and Curt Byrum (Golf Channel) were back in their home state to help with this year’s event. And the Onida natives want people in this region how important they are to this major effort.

Tom Byrum says:”The people that have been involved with the charity for so many year realize how needed they are to support this thing that they’re not going to let it go away just because the tournament came in…”

Curt Byrum says:”It’s just going great I think. This little tournament, this charity outing that we had today has had a huge impact on a lot of kids and it’s going to be more and more as the years go on…”

Next year will be the 25th anniversary of the Orion Classic which has raised well over over $7 million for The Children’s Home Society.