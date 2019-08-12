Child Star From “The Munsters” Visits Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A start from a popular American sitcom that aired in the 60s made his way to Sioux Falls today.

Butch Patrick was the half-vampire, half-werewolf known as Eddie Munster on the show The Munsters. The show featured a family of monsters and ran for two seasons from 1964 to 1966.

Butch was in Sioux Falls today at the grand opening of a shop with a similar theme, Bonez by Dezign Antiquities, Oddities, Custom Lamps & More.

“I’ve been touring the country the last few years with my Munster Koach and Dragula and as we go from point A to point B, I always like to stop in at interesting places along the way and meet the fans and check things out, especially when there’s a cemetery kitty-corner over here at 1742 North Cliff Avenue,” said Butch.

Butch says although the show only ran for two seasons, it has a cult following and a still-growing fan club.