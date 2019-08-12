Dakota State Looking For Big Bounce Back Season

MADISON, SD… The Dakota State football program had been making consistent improvement every season under Head Coach Josh Anderson, a Madison native. But 2018 was a year to forget as they slipped back to 3-8. That is not something the Trojans want to experience again says Anderson who’s team has worked very hard in the off-season to be ready for the 2019 season. Anderson says:”The guys didn’t hang their heads. They just grabbed their lunch pales and went to work and started getting after it. And like I said we’ve had the most guys stick around this summer that we’ve ever had and so they’re eager and they’re willing to get back in the saddle and 3-8 is not going to happen this year. We’re not interested in that. We want to be conference champs and we want to go to the playoffs and I’m not just talking because that’s a general statement. We feel like right now we’re at that point…”

The Trojans open the season at home on Thursday, August 29th against arch-rival DWU, a team they have beaten the last 3 meetings to start the season.