FCC Authorizes $121M to Expand Broadband Service in Rural Communities

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The FCC has authorized over $121 million in funding over the next decade to expand broadband service in rural communities.

MidContinent is receiving $39 million for projects in South Dakota, Minnesota, and North Dakota.

In South Dakota, $5 million will go toward providing broadband service to nearly 900 homes and businesses that currently don’t have it.