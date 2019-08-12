Fishermen Rescue Child Who Fell into River at Falls Park

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Two fishermen jumped into the Big Sioux River to rescue a child who had slipped in at Falls Park on Sunday.

Police say at around 7:45 p.m., four children were downstream from the pedestrian bridge when one of them slipped into the river.

Two fishermen nearby saw the child slip and one jumped in to rescue the child. Police say the fisherman struggled in the water and the second fisherman also jumped in and was able to bring both of them to safety.

Police say everyone was safely out of the water by the time emergency responders arrived.

Police say there were no injuries.