Greenfield Gets Defensive for USD

VERMILLION, SD…Since the day Darin Greenfield’s grandfather introduced him to the game of football….

“I don’t ever want to be the guy that’s like stuck up, won’t talk to anybody. I want to be the guy that’s out here having fun because, if you come out to practice and you have just a crappy mentality, you’re just trying to get through the day instead of getting better in that day (you won’t improve). Take every rep like you’re trying to get better.” USD Senior DL Darin Greenfield says.

…he’s always wanted more.

“You get one opportunity per game. One, two, three opportunities per game. You seize every opportunity you get. That’s how coaches take notice.” Darin says.

That’s how the Sheldon native came to Vermillion in 2015 just hoping he could find a bit of playing time….

“Couple years in become a role player, become somebody who could become a special teams player or something like that, that was always my goal.” Greenfield says.

….And turned into one of the nation’s best defensive players. The two time All-American enters his senior year on the Buck Buchanan watch list for best defensive player in the country, nine sacks away from become breaking Tyler Starr’s USD career record.

“Well I think it’s really hard work and I give him the credit. A guy that, it’s kind of the way he plays, he refuses to say no and he’s made himself a really good college football player. And not only that he’s become a leader on our defense.” USD Head Football Coach Bob Nielson says.

And it’s no surprise that the accolades are that important to Darin.

“I want the next thing. Year before I had eight sacks, I wanted ten or twelve last year. I didn’t quite get it so that’s left me with a sour taste. I feel like I left some stuff on the field. And that’s one thing I’m going in this season, I don’t want to leave anything on the field, I don’t want to leave any doubt.” Darin says.

Since he’s always been driven to never be satisfied.