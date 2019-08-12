Jury Finds Frias Guilty of Second-Degree Murder in Fatal 2018 Drug Deal

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The jury has reached a verdict in the trial against Manuel Frias. Frias faced murder and manslaughter charges in connection with the shooting death of Samuel Crockett during a drug deal in 2018.

After deliberating for nearly five hours, the jury has found Manuel Frias guilty of first-degree manslaughter and second-degree murder. Frias was acquitted of first-degree murder. Frias was also found guilty of possession of a controlled substance and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The defense argued Frias acted in self-defense during the fatal drug deal on January 5, 2018, and the state argued Frias planned to rob Crockett during the drug deal.

Both the state and the defense agreed that the shooting revolved around meth.

Authorities say both Frias and Crockett were dealing meth at the time. They say Frias had a larger supply, and Crockett, who was dealing out of the Lake Andes area, didn’t have any. The defense says that’s when Crystal Habben agreed to set up a meeting between the two.

Authorities say on the morning of January 5, Habben and Crockett drove from Lake Andes to a Sioux Falls apartment. The defense argued that Frias was only expecting Habben and that Crockett’s presence startled him. They also say Crockett flashed a gun, which sparked a physical altercation and eventual gunfire.

Authorities say Crockett shot and killed Cory Zephier, and Frias killed Crockett.

Frias’ trial began August 5.

PREVIOUS STORY

A jury is now deciding the fate of murder and manslaughter suspect Manuel Frias.

In court today, the state urged the jury to look at the hard evidence when deciding if Frias was acting in self-defense or not. The defense argued the evidence would support that Frias was acting in self-defense.

The state argued for someone to be acting in self-defense it had to be reasonable and justifiable and Frias quote “was not acting in a reasonable manner.”

The defense says given Frias’ lifestyle, he was acting reasonably because Crockett initiated the altercation. The state maintains that Frias orchestrated a robbery on Crockett, which led to the gunfire that killed Crockett and Cory Zephier.

The jury deliberated around 11 this morning. We’re still awaiting a verdict.