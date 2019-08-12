Lincoln County Sheriff: I-29 Closed at Tea, Harrisburg Exit

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – An ‘incident’ has caused a portion of I-29 to close, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s office.

Authorities encourage you to exit at mile marker 71 in you are heading North on I-29 north.

To get back onto the interstate, take 273rd st East to Louise Ave. Follow that North until you get to a round-a-bout at 271st st.

You can take 271st to I-29.

Authorities are still working to identify what has caused this delay.

We will give you updates as soon as they become available.