Scooter’s Coffee Helping Children in Need One Cup at a Time

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A cup of coffee is a nice way to jump-start the week and today, people helped children in need when they purchased their coffee from Scooters.

All sales at Scooter’s Coffee in Sioux Falls went to support foster children in Sioux Falls. This is the second year in a row that Scooter’s has done the day of giving.

Last year, they raised $16,000 and this year they’re hoping to raise $20,000. Franchise Owner, Travis Rhoades, hopes to see around 400 to 500 customers per store. He says helping foster children is a cause that is close to his heart.

“My wife and I are foster parents ourselves and so we’ve gotten to know a lot of foster parents and foster children in the community and so it’s just something our hearts kind of pointed us in that direction to donate the money to those causes,” said Rhoades.

Proceeds from today went to the organization Royal Family Kids, the Family Visitation Center, East River Foster Parent Network, Fostering Hope, and Sioux Falls CASA.

They will use the money to fund scholarships for extra-curricular activities like dance classes and to buy furniture for families taking in children.