Brock Anderson Picks SDSU

LENNOX, SD… Brock Anderson has made his decision on college baseball and he’ll be staying close to home. The Lennox standout will bring his talents to Brookings to pitch for the Jackrabbits of SDSU. Anderson helped his high school team win the State “B” title this spring and did the same thing in Legion ball this summer, winning their 3rd title overall. Anderson was a big reason why in both cases with dominating efforts on the mound.