Garretson and Clark Advance at State Amateur Baseball

Garretson and Clark Advance at State Amateur Baseball

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



MITCHELL, SD… The State Amateur Baseball Tournament continued in Mitchell Tuesday night. Derek Fischer threw a complete game and fanned 9 as Garretson edged Menno 2-1. Nick Bruning’s solo HR tied the game and Brad Ulmer’s 7th inning single knocked in the game winner.

In the second game, Clark broken open another pitcher’s dual and went on to beat Northville 7-2. Zach Toben had 4 base hits and Jay Huber also pitched a complete game and struck out 9.