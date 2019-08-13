Hit-and-Run Driver Injures Teen in Lincoln County

CANTON, S.D. – Authorities say a hit-and-run driver struck a teenage girl along the interstate in Lincoln County, leaving her with life-threatening injuries.

Sheriff’s officials say the 15-year-old girl was either walking or standing along the northbound lanes of Interstate 29 when she was struck near the Tea-Harrisburg exit.

A passer-by saw the injured girl about 3 a.m. Monday and called authorities. Sheriff Steve Swenson says he doesn’t know when the teen was hit. He is asking anyone with information to contact the Sheriff’s Department.