Lyon Co. Sheriff’s Deputy Dies From Injuries Sustained in Friday Crash

The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office says a Sheriff’s Deputy has died from injuries sustained in a single-vehicle accident on Friday.

They say Deputy Stephanie Schreurs, a 24-year veteran, succumbed to her injuries on Tuesday. Schreurs sustained incapacitating injuries in the accident and was flown by air ambulance to Sioux Falls.

Authorities say Schreurs’ family is asking for privacy at this time. A memorial fund has been established in honor of Deputy Schreurs at Security Savings Bank in Larchwood, Iowa.

The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office says it’s thankful for the support they’ve have received from the surrounding law enforcement agencies and community.

PREVIOUS STORY

LYON COUNTY, Iowa (from Lyon County Sheriff’s Office) – The Iowa State Patrol is investigating a single-vehicle motor vehicle accident involving a Lyon County Sheriff’s Deputy.

A news release says the crash happened on K52/Hickory Avenue and 160th Street.

The preliminary investigation says a Lyon County Deputy was driving a 2018 Ford Explorer Police SUV in non-emergency status on K52, entering a sharp curve to the right.

The SUV left the roadway to the left, entered the ditch, vaulted a private driveway, and rolled. The SUV came to rest on the driver’s side on the gravel driveway.

The Deputy sustained incapacitating injuries and was flown by air ambulance to a Sioux Falls hospital.

The crash remains under investigation by the Iowa State Patrol, and a technical collision investigation is being completed.

Other agencies assisting at the scene were the Lyon County Ambulance, Lyon County Sheriff’s Office and Rock Rapids Fire and Rescue.