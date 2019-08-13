Pew Survey: 60% in US Hold Dim View of China Amid Trade War

Associated Press,

WASHINGTON (AP) – Rising tensions over trade have dimmed Americans’ opinions of China. A Pew Research Center survey finds that 60% have an unfavorable view of China – up from 47% last year to the highest proportion since Pew began asking the question 14 years ago.

The survey results being released Tuesday find that 24% regard China as America’s top threat for the future, the same percentage that said so of Russia. North Korea (12 was the only country to draw double-digit concern.

The Trump administration and Beijing have been clashing for more than a year over allegations that China steals trade secrets, pressures foreign companies to hand over technology and unfairly subsidizes Chinese companies.

Pew surveyed 1,503 adults from May 13 to June 18.

