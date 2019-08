Sioux Falls Police Investigating Large String of Recent Car Vandalisms

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Sioux Falls Police are investigating a string of car vandalisms, particularly in the last two days.

Authorities say they’ve received 44 reports so far, with 29 of them overnight. All of the reports were for broken windows, across the city. They say rocks and BB’s were primarily used in the vandalisms.

Authorities are investigating and are reviewing home surveillance video.