Police: Woman Driving 3 Children Arrested for DWI, Assault

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A 27-year-old Sioux Falls woman is facing DWI, child abuse, sliming, and assault charges following a crash Monday afternoon.

Police say 27-year-old Kara Alexis Corbett was driving three children heading westbound on West 12th Street near Garfield at around 4:15 p.m. Monday. Corbett struck a stopped vehicle at the intersection causing it to strike another vehicle.

The driver of the initial vehicle that was struck attempted to support the neck of one of the children following the crash. Police say that’s when Corbett assaulted them.

Police say Corbett showed clear signs of being intoxicated and resisted arrest.

Corbett is charged with DWI first, three counts of abuse or cruelty to a minor, obstruction, and simple assault. Corbett is also charged with sliming after police say she spit on a corrections officer during intake.