State GOP Lawmakers Send Letter to Trump to Oppose “Red Flag” Laws

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – South Dakota lawmakers are calling on President Trump to stay away from “red flag” gun laws.

The laws would allow law enforcement to temporarily seize guns from people found to be a danger to themselves or to others.

25 current and former Republican lawmakers sent a letter to President Trump on Monday. The letter says “red flag” laws are a violation of American’s 2nd, 4th, and 6th Amendment Rights.

It also says areas labeled as “gun-free zones” are a larger problem when it comes to mass shootings. The letter was also sent to all three members of South Dakota’s congressional delegation.