Stig Names His Man at QB for SDSU

BROOKINGS, SD… It had been touted as a 3-person battle for the starting Quarterback’s job at SDSU. But Taryn Christion’s replacement has been decided and it will be redshirt freshman J’Bore Gibbs. He’s a terrific athlete and also has a strong arm. But most importantly John Stiegelmeier likes what he sees in the talented signal-caller. “I think it’s going to be J’Bore Gibbs. I think he keeps doing things that allows him to maintain the number one quarterback. He’s real even keel. I guess the term would be he’s a cool guy, a cool player. He does have the athletic ability like Taryn, I don’t think he’s quite as fast. He’s got a good arm.”

Gibbs says: “I don’t need to feel so much pressure, don’t have so much pressure on myself, because we do have so many outstanding offensive players on our team. So just get the ball to them and they’ll make me look good.”

The Jacks open the season at Minnesota on August 29th. Gibbs will have plenty of weapons surrounding him on offense.