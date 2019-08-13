Sturgis Vehicle Traffic Down Slightly in 2019

STURGIS, S.D. (AP) – Traffic for the annual Sturgis motorcycle rally was down slightly this year.

The South Dakota Department of Transportation says just under 500,000 vehicles entered Sturgis during the 10-day rally that ended Sunday. That’s down 1% from the 2018 tally of more than 505,000 vehicles.

Thursday saw the biggest drop, with 51,540 vehicles entering the rally, a decrease of 8.5% percent from Thursday last year.

The first Sunday of the rally recorded 55,551 vehicles entering, a jump of 6.5% from the same day a year ago.

Traffic was counted at nine locations. The full report will be available next week at the SDDOT website.