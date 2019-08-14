Someone You Should Know: Artists Create Mural Inspired by Indigenous Population

VERMILLION, S.D.- Art is an important part of the downtown scene in Vermillion. Take a walk around and you’ll see murals covering the walls of several buildings. Artists are currently working on a new addition, paying tribute to the area’s indigenous population.

With each brush stroke colors are blending into a story told by native artists.

“We felt like this was a good opportunity to share our knowledge about the issues facing indigenous women and indigenous people,” said Reyna Hernandez.

“Especially if we’re trying to create progress as a nation. We need to start having those conversations,” said Elizabeth Skye.

This artwork is part of the Vermillion Community Project, which creates murals that represent the city. Since Vermillion has a strong indigenous population, organizers felt there was a need for this. Artists Reyna And Elizabeth are honored to share their culture on such a large canvas

“I do think that Vermillion is a place where bigger ideas are forming and there’s more acceptance of voices outside of like what’s considered the norm. So it’s really cool to see the support and it’s really cool that we got the approval to do it,” said Reyna.

The main focus of the mural is centered around one word.

“The word in Lakota is Eunkicetupi. Some translate it as like to come back to life,” said Elizabeth.

Another focus is on indigenous women.

“I think it’s a beautiful way to represent a lot of young women as well, especially in light of things like missing and murdered indigenous women movements and bringing awareness to empowering young native women,” said Elizabeth.

The artists also wanted to blend the community’s ideas into this mural. Before designing it, they had community meetings to see what people thought was missing from Vermillion’s visual art landscape.

“A lot of the topics we talked about were centered around femininity, motherhood, women identity and under representation of minorities,” said Reyna.

Another hot topic was flooding.

“With natural catastrophes going on, especially with the floods in these plains the water sort of felt like a humbling experience and as a people just in general native and non native, we can all relate to understanding that mother nature has powers beyond our control,” said Elizabeth.

As the artists continue to paint this story, they hope people will see the beauty within the indigenous community.

Right now they are working on the first side of the mural. The rest of it is going to wrap around to the other side of the building, which is the Coyote Twin Theater. The artists are currently raising money to finish it. There’s more information on their Facebook page called “Vermillion Community Mural Project.”