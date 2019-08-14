Augie Must Finish Stronger in 2019

Augie Must Finish Stronger in 2019

SIOUX FALLS, SD… The Augustana Vikings are looking to improve upon their 7-4 record from last year. It was a good solid record, but the players and coaches know they could easily have increased their win total by finishing stronger in close games. Head coach Jerry Olszewski is excited about this year’s version of the Vikings led by 3-year starting QB Kyle Saddler.

Olszewski says:”I am excited. We have a good ball club, but the league is very good. Anybody can get anybody so there’s that old montage of 1-0 every week. For us we want to keep improving. I challenged our team to be better in spring ball than we were in game 11 last year Mark and I think we did that. Now our challenge is to get better every one of these practices until we hit Upper Iowa and then keep building. I want to be a team that honestly challenge itself, be a selfless opponent if you will and keep getting better and I think that these kids understand that and they’ve embraced it”