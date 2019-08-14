Canova and Dell Rapids Mudcats Advance at State Amateur Baseball Tourney

Canova and Dell Rapids Mudcats Advance at State Amateur Baseball Tourney

MITCHELL, SD… Trey Krier out-dueled Bret Severtson as both threw complete games Wednesday night. But a sac fly by Jared Miller and a monster HR by Garrett Gassman in the 9th inning were the difference as Canova advanced past Flandreau 3-1. In the 2nd game, Dell Rapids Mudcats scored 6 runs in the 2nd inning and never looked back in a 16-6 win over Four Corners.