Discover Aviation Day: Motivating the Next Generation

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – From the Wright Brothers’ first flight of 59 seconds to the X43 going 7,000 miles an hour, the flight has come a long way.

Organizers of the Sioux Falls Air Show are hoping people learn about flying during Aviation Week. The first-ever Discover Aviation Day took over the Maverick Air Center today.

Spectators learned about different aircraft and educational opportunities for a career in aviation. While the event is geared toward everyone, organizers are hoping to grab the attention of children.

“Somewhere out there, there’s a young man or woman that may develop our next aircraft, the next way we fly. We want to get them excited and engaged about what aviation looks like,” said Sioux Falls Air Show Chair Rick Tupper.

The planes seen today were just a preview of what’s coming this weekend at the Sioux Falls Air Show, which runs Saturday and Sunday.