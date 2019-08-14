Lack Of A Work Force A Problem For Small Business Owners

SIOUX FALLS, S.D – A national organization supporting small businesses held an event at a Sioux Falls Company. The purpose is to help grow small business across the Sioux Empire. Experts say it is small companies that employ more than half of all workers and keep South Dakota’s economy afloat.

For more than 75 years the NFIB, otherwise known as the National Federation of Independent Business has advocated for America’s small companies. This morning Home Definition, a small business specializing in technology and member of the NFIB, hosted an event. Senator John Thune was able to try out their new golf simulator. He was also able to share the difficulties a small business owner faces. One common issue is finding good employees.

“Just hiring people, there’s a real shortage of labor supply here in South Dakota, and it doesn’t really matter which industry sector you’re in, there just, it’s hard to find people for the jobs,” Thune says.

Scott Pirlett, owner of Home Definition, has experienced this problem first hand. He says, “The work force has been probably our biggest challenge, and is maybe the reason why we are not growing even more.”

So as a community, what can we do about this problem? Thune says planning starts way before employment…

“It’s important that we start getting people prepared for the workforce, even in high school.”

Younger adults seem to have reason now more than ever to jump right into the workforce.

“With the economy the way that it is today, with the employment rate being what it is in South Dakota, why there would be an incentive for somebody to go straight out of high school into the work force,” Thune says.

Pirlett is determined to keep his business a success. He is taking issues into his own hands…

“Trying implementing a training program to kind of train people how we see fit,” he says.

Pirlett has a positive outlook. He says if he finds someone interested in his industry, he will give them an opportunity to learn. He thinks that the key to becoming a great employee is hard work and dedication.