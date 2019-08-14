Legislators Aim for Common Ground on Minnesota Energy Future

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – Minnesota legislators have been meeting informally to try to find common ground on the state’s energy future.

The Legislature adjourned earlier this year without passing any major energy initiatives. But Minnesota Public Radio News reports officials from both parties are trying to find ways to further cut emissions that contribute to climate change.

Some lawmakers hope to pass legislation next year to both tackle climate change and foster clean energy technology.

Republican Sen. Dave Senjem of Rochester has been hosting monthly gatherings to give Republicans, Democrats and industry a place to talk about Minnesota’s energy future.

Senjem says he tries to persuade his GOP colleagues by focusing on the economic opportunities clean energy would bring to Minnesota.

But some lawmakers don’t appear convinced that clean energy legislation is needed.