Local Nonprofit Helping with Back to School Needs

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – As summer nears an end, one after school program is getting kids ready to go back to school.

Kidstop, located at First United Methodist Church, is a nonprofit organization offering free after-school and summer care for low-income children in kindergarten through 8th grade.

This week, kids from Kidstop can pick out a free outfit and backpack, thanks to donations from the community and the church.

“This is at our 2nd year and hopefully this will be something Kidstop will be able to offer for kids for future summers,” said Annie Wold with the Sioux Empire United Way.

Kidstop is funded by the Sioux Empire United Way. To learn how you can lend a hand, visit their website at kidstopsiouxfalls.org.