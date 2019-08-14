Planned Parenthood Sets Exit From Federal Family Planning Program

WASHINGTON (AP) – Planned Parenthood says it will leave the federal family planning program by Monday unless a court puts a hold on Trump administration rules that bar clinics from referring women for abortions.

Spokeswoman Erica Sackin tells The Associated Press that Planned Parenthood clinics will be formally out of the program by then unless the full 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco halts the new rules while it weighs a lawsuit to overturn them.

Monday is the administration’s deadline for participants in the Title X family planning program to submit plans on how they’d comply with the rules, which are set to take effect Sept. 18.

With about 400 clinics, Planned Parenthood is the program’s largest provider.

A panel of the 9th Circuit earlier allowed the administration to proceed.