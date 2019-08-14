Two Sioux Falls Residents Found Dead Near Minnesota Cemetery

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, MN – The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the deaths of two Sioux Falls residents in Chippewa County, Minnesota.

The Sheriff’s Office has identified the two as Andy Edward Wilcox, 42, and Charity Grace Hoffelt, 41.

The bodies of Wilcox and Hoffelt were found Sunday near the Sparta Cemetery.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner says Wilcox died of a gunshot wound to the head.

Wilcox’s manner of death is pending further investigation from autopsy.

Chippewa County Sheriff Derek Olson said on Sunday at about noon, the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office responded to a request by Mr. Wilcox’s family to aid in locating Wilcox, who they believed to be suicidal.

Law Enforcement located Wilcox and Hoffelt in a secluded area of Chippewa County west of the Sparta Cemetery. Hoffelt was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Wilcox was transported by North Memorial Air Care to North Memorial Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased.

The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office investigation into their deaths is ongoing. There are no public safety risks involving this incident.