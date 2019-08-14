USF Expects to Have Balanced Offense Again

SIOUX FALLS, SD… Even though Gabe Watson rushed for almost 2,000 yards and scored 26 TD’s, the USF offense last year was really balanced. It averaged 466 yards per game in 2018 (274 rushing) and scored 34 ppg. And head coach Jon Anderson expects more of the same this fall even though they will certainly have Watson running the ball frequently:”We want to be balanced and you think about, we’re going to take what the defense gives us and that’s a cliché. We want to hang our hat on bread and butter power football but there’s going to be times when we have the 1 on 1 match-ups but I think we’re better equipped to handle that with our speed at receiver this year…”