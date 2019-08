Wired Wednesday: Online Safety for Your College Student

Watch where you're getting your wifi, and who you're allowing to see your location - two recommendations

We teach our kids to be wary of strangers when in person, but what about when they are online? As our kids get set to head off to college, cyber security expert Katie Shuck offers these reminders to students and their families to keep them safe – both in person and online.