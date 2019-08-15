Brandon Drinking Water is Safe After Officials Uncover Altered Test Results

Brandon, S.D.- City officials in Brandon say the city’s drinking water is safe. The statement comes after several residents raised concerns because of a social media post. A meeting was held at City Hall to discuss these concerns.

“We’ve been putting up with it for three years now. We go from a fear factor to everything’s okay,” says one attendee of the meeting. The safety of drinking water has been a concern for some residents of Brandon for a while now. City officials say recently, an anonymous person had their own test done on Brandon’s water.

They posted the results to a public Facebook page, which then got the attention of Brandon City officials. When they reached out to the water company for testing the results were a little different.

The results posted to the Facebook page “Brandon, SD The Dirt” show radium levels exceeding EPA safety standards. Officials say the South Dakota department of health looked into the situation and found a company called “Mid Continent Laboratories Inc” conducted the test. Officials say the test results posted to Facebook had been altered to show unsafe levels of radium.

City Administrator, Bryan Read says, “Mid-continent reviewed the test results posted on the social media site and also confirmed that the results shown on the site were not the same results that Mid-continent had supplied to their customer. The results shown for Gross Alpha, radium 226 and Radium 228 on the social media site had been altered as well as the statements regarding compliance with the EPA safe drinking water standards.”

Mid-Continent Labs released the real test results they say they gave to their customer.

“Radium 226 was shown at .276 not the 2.276. The Radium 228 results were shown at .518 Not the 3.518,” Says Read.

He also says it’s concerning that someone altered the test results, “Anytime someone falsifies records to try to undermine the consumer confidence in the drinking water, that’s worse than yelling fire in a crowded theater.”

Concerns that are echoed by Brandon residents, like Jed Huisman, “It bugs me that somebody would doctor it. It bugs me terribly.”

When asked if the city will take action against whoever altered the test results, the city administrator said he had no comment. But, he says they will put this incident on the agenda for discussion at this upcoming Monday’s city council meeting.