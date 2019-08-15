Community Donations Helping The Banquet After $15K Worth of Food Ruined

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – People from all walks of life are helping The Banquet after they lost more than $15,000 worth of food.

On August 1, the sprinkler in the walk-in freezer at The Banquet malfunctioned, dousing and ruining $15,000 worth of food. Since then, the community has been a huge help with replacing the lost food and donations.

On Wednesday, Sioux Falls Fire Rescue donated 300 pounds of meat and the South Dakota State Penitentiary donated over $3,000.

“The fire department, we heard from the Penitentiary, we’ve heard from churches, we’ve heard from businesses, just individuals who want to know how they can help. That’s one really awesome thing about living in Sioux Falls, is that we live in a very caring community and it doesn’t matter what level you’re at, people want to give back,” said The Banquet’s Executive Director, Tamera Jerke-Liesinger.

The Banquet still needs donations, especially meat to restock their freezer.